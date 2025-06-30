Kingmaker Footwear Proposes Bye-law Amendments for Modernization

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Kingmaker Footwear Holdings ( (HK:1170) ).

Kingmaker Footwear Holdings Limited has announced proposed amendments to its bye-laws to align with regulatory requirements, including the expanded paperless listing regime and electronic voting. These changes aim to modernize the company’s governance framework and will be subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

More about Kingmaker Footwear Holdings

Kingmaker Footwear Holdings Limited operates in the footwear industry, focusing on the design, manufacture, and distribution of footwear products. The company is incorporated in Bermuda and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: 7.14%

Average Trading Volume: 38,920

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$397.4M

