Kingmaker Footwear Declares Special Final Dividend for FY2025

Kingmaker Footwear Holdings ( (HK:1170) ) just unveiled an update.

Kingmaker Footwear Holdings Limited has announced a special final dividend of HKD 0.02 per share for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s financial health and commitment to returning value to its shareholders, with the payment scheduled for September 29, 2025.

More about Kingmaker Footwear Holdings

Kingmaker Footwear Holdings Limited operates in the footwear industry, focusing on the production and distribution of various types of footwear products. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: 7.14%

Average Trading Volume: 38,920

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$397.4M

