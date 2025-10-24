Kingmaker Footwear Announces Share Purchase Under Award Scheme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Kingmaker Footwear Holdings ( (HK:1170) ).

Kingmaker Footwear Holdings Limited has announced a voluntary share purchase under its Share Award Scheme. The Trustee acquired 1,000,000 shares, representing approximately 0.149% of the total shares in issue, at an average price of HK$0.52 per share. This purchase increases the Trustee’s holdings to 10,602,000 shares, or 1.579% of the total shares in issue. The Board will continue to review and determine the number of awarded shares to be distributed to selected participants under the scheme.

Kingmaker Footwear Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, primarily operating in the footwear industry. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on the production and distribution of footwear products.

