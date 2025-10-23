Kingland Group Holdings Announces Board and Committee Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kingland Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:1751) ) just unveiled an update.

Kingland Group Holdings Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced the composition of its board of directors and their respective roles. The board includes executive directors Mr. Cheung Shek On and Mr. Cao Yifan, who serve as Co-Chairmen, along with independent non-executive directors Mr. Tam Tak Kei Raymond, Ms. Zhang Zhang, and Ms. Chen Yunxia. The announcement also details the membership of three board committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, highlighting the leadership roles within these committees. This update on board composition and committee roles is crucial for stakeholders as it outlines the governance structure and leadership dynamics within the company.

