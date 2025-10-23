Kingland Group Appoints New Co-Chairman to Strengthen Leadership

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Kingland Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:1751) ) has issued an update.

Kingland Group Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Cao Yifan as an executive director and co-chairman of the board, effective October 23, 2025. Mr. Cao brings over 15 years of experience in engineering and corporate management, previously holding significant positions in prominent construction companies. This strategic appointment is expected to enhance the company’s leadership and potentially strengthen its market position. Additionally, Mr. Cheung Shek On has been re-designated as co-chairman, maintaining his role as an executive director, which reflects the company’s approach to collaborative leadership.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1751) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kingland Group Holdings Limited stock, see the HK:1751 Stock Forecast page.

More about Kingland Group Holdings Limited

Kingland Group Holdings Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operates in the engineering and construction industry. The company focuses on engineering management and corporate management services, with a market presence in Hong Kong.

Average Trading Volume: 417,387

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$220.1M

See more insights into 1751 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue