Kingkey Financial Extends Acquisition Timeline and Delays Circular Dispatch

Kingkey Financial International (Holdings) Ltd. ( (HK:1468) ) has shared an announcement.

Kingkey Financial International (Holdings) Limited has announced an extension of the Long Stop Date for its acquisition of an 80% equity interest in Jakota Capital AG. The original deadline of 30 September 2025 has been extended to 31 December 2025 to allow more time for fulfilling the necessary conditions. Additionally, the company has delayed the dispatch of a circular to shareholders, originally scheduled for 28 July 2025, to on or before 30 October 2025. This delay is due to the need for more time to prepare and finalize the required information. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution, as the completion of the transaction is contingent upon meeting certain conditions, and there is no guarantee that these will be fulfilled.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1468) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kingkey Financial International (Holdings) Ltd. stock, see the HK:1468 Stock Forecast page.

More about Kingkey Financial International (Holdings) Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 9,640,040

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$359.5M

For a thorough assessment of 1468 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

