Kingkey Financial Announces Disposal of Trade Region Limited

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Kingkey Financial International (Holdings) Ltd. ( (HK:1468) ) has issued an update.

Kingkey Financial International (Holdings) Ltd. announced the disposal of its entire issued share capital of Trade Region Limited for HK$10,000,000. This transaction, classified as a discloseable transaction under the Listing Rules, will result in the Target Company no longer being a subsidiary, thus its financial results will not be consolidated into the Group’s financial statements. The completion of this transaction is subject to certain conditions, and stakeholders are advised to exercise caution.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1468) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kingkey Financial International (Holdings) Ltd. stock, see the HK:1468 Stock Forecast page.

More about Kingkey Financial International (Holdings) Ltd.

Kingkey Financial International (Holdings) Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the financial sector. The company is involved in various financial services and transactions, focusing on strategic investments and asset management.

Average Trading Volume: 9,640,040

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$359.5M

For detailed information about 1468 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue