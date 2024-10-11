Kingfisher Voting Rights Shift After Silchester Adjustment

Kingfisher (GB:KGF) has released an update.

Kingfisher PLC has announced that Silchester International Investors LLP now holds a decreased voting rights position of 12.98% in the company, down from the previous 13.97%, due to a change in the number of shares in issue. Silchester acts as an investment manager with full discretion over its clients’ investments, including the authority to vote on their behalf. The adjustment in holdings reflects transactions crossing the threshold as of October 9, 2024, with Kingfisher being notified on October 11, 2024.

