Kingfisher Progresses with Share Buyback Plan

Kingfisher PLC has continued its share repurchase program by buying back 15,000 of its own shares for cancellation from Goldman Sachs International, as part of a £300 million initiative first announced in September 2023. This recent transaction, which adheres to London Stock Exchange rules, follows previous buybacks that cumulatively amount to millions of shares, signifying the company’s ongoing commitment to return value to shareholders.

