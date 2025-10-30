Kingfisher PLC Announces Managerial Share Transaction

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kingfisher ( (GB:KGF) ) has shared an announcement.

Kingfisher PLC announced that Henri Solère, a person discharging managerial responsibilities, exercised his vested nil-cost options over 250,000 ordinary shares under the Kingfisher Alignment Shares and Transformation Incentive Plan and subsequently sold all the shares. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, reflects the company’s adherence to the UK Market Abuse Regulation, ensuring transparency in managerial share dealings.

Spark’s Take on GB:KGF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:KGF is a Neutral.

Kingfisher’s overall stock score reflects a stable financial position and strong earnings call performance, with raised guidance and strategic growth initiatives. However, technical indicators show mixed signals, and valuation metrics suggest potential overvaluation. The subdued market in France and anticipated cost headwinds in H2 are notable risks.

More about Kingfisher

Kingfisher PLC operates in the retail industry, primarily focusing on home improvement products and services. The company is known for its market presence in Europe, offering a range of products for home renovation and maintenance.

Average Trading Volume: 5,812,482

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £5.37B

