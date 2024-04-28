Kingfisher Mining Receives Govt Drilling Grant

Kingfisher Mining Ltd. (AU:KFM) has released an update.

Kingfisher Mining Ltd is set to advance its Mick Well Rare Earth Elements project with a $200,000 government grant for drilling carbonatite pipe targets, slated to begin from June 2024. The company has completed necessary heritage surveys and obtained all required approvals, positioning itself to drill into highly prospective targets within the Gascoyne Province. This initiative signals strong government support and investor confidence in Kingfisher’s resource exploration capabilities.

