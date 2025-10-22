Kingfisher Mining Ltd Issues 1.5 Million Performance Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
An announcement from Kingfisher Mining Ltd. ( (AU:KFM) ) is now available.
Kingfisher Mining Ltd has announced the issuance of 1.5 million unquoted performance rights, divided into three classes, each with a three-year expiration and specific vesting conditions. This move signifies a strategic effort to incentivize and retain key personnel, potentially enhancing the company’s operational capabilities and market competitiveness.
More about Kingfisher Mining Ltd.
Average Trading Volume: 289,599
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: A$8.6M
