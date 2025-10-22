Kingfisher Mining Appoints New Director with Significant Interests

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kingfisher Mining Ltd. ( (AU:KFM) ) just unveiled an update.

Kingfisher Mining Limited has announced the appointment of Christopher Bittar as a director, effective from October 22, 2025. Bittar holds significant interests in the company through Davola Pty Ltd, with a total of 1.5 million unquoted Class A, B, and C performance rights, all expiring in 2028 with specific vesting conditions. This appointment and the associated interests could influence the company’s strategic direction and stakeholder confidence.

More about Kingfisher Mining Ltd.

Kingfisher Mining Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is involved in identifying and developing mining projects, potentially contributing to the supply of various minerals in the market.

Average Trading Volume: 289,599

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$8.6M

