Kingfisher Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

Kingfisher (GB:KGF) has released an update.

Kingfisher plc has executed a significant share buyback, acquiring 789,693 ordinary shares for cancellation as part of its ongoing £300 million repurchase program. The purchases were made through Goldman Sachs International at an average price of £3.0668 per share. This move reflects Kingfisher’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value through strategic capital allocation.

