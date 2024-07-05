Kingfisher Advances Share Buyback Program

Kingfisher (GB:KGF) has released an update.

Kingfisher PLC has announced the purchase of 1,730,667 shares for cancellation as part of its ongoing £300 million share repurchase programme. The shares were bought from Goldman Sachs International on the London Stock Exchange at prices ranging from £2.5400 to £2.5710 per share. To date, the company has bought back a total of 51,466,702 shares under the programme’s first three tranches.

For further insights into GB:KGF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.