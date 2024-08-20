Kingfisher Advances Share Buyback Program

Kingfisher (GB:KGF) has released an update.

Kingfisher PLC has continued its £300 million share repurchase program by buying back 5,000 shares for cancellation on August 19, 2024, via Goldman Sachs International. To date, this brings the total number of repurchased shares to 58,316,629, as the company advances through the third tranche of the program. The shares on the latest transaction were bought at prices ranging from £2.7780 to £2.8150, reflecting the company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders.

