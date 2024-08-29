Kingfisher Advances Share Buyback Plan

Kingfisher (GB:KGF) has released an update.

Kingfisher PLC, a major home improvement company, has continued its £300 million share repurchase program by buying back 5,000 shares for cancellation on August 28, 2024. The shares were purchased from Goldman Sachs International at prices ranging from £2.8060 to £2.8260 per share, contributing to the aggregate cancellation of over 16.6 million shares in the program’s third tranche.

