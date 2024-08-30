Kingfisher Advances Buyback with New Share Cancellation

Kingfisher (GB:KGF) has released an update.

Kingfisher PLC recently purchased 5,000 of its own shares for cancellation as part of a large £300 million share repurchase program, at a volume weighted average price of £2.8427 per share. This buyback occurred on August 29, 2024, and is the latest in a series that has seen Kingfisher acquire over 59 million shares for cancellation. The transaction was executed on the London Stock Exchange, reinforcing the company’s commitment to shareholder value.

