Kingfa India Restructures Board Committees for Enhanced Governance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Limited ( (IN:KINGFA) ) has provided an update.

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Limited has announced a reconstitution of its Board of Directors’ committees, effective from late August 2025. This restructuring includes changes in the Audit, Nomination and Remuneration, and Corporate Social Responsibility Committees, following the completion of Mr. Dilip Dinkar Kulkarni’s term and the resignation of Mr. Wu Xiaohui. These changes are aimed at strengthening the company’s governance and aligning with strategic objectives, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and stakeholder confidence.

More about Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Limited

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Limited, formerly known as Hydro S & S Industries Limited, operates in the science and technology sector. The company is involved in the production and distribution of advanced materials and polymer products, focusing on innovation and sustainability within the industry.

Average Trading Volume: 949

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 43.4B INR

See more data about KINGFA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue