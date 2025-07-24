Kingdom Holdings Issues Profit Warning Amid Financial Downturn

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kingdom Holdings Limited ( (HK:0528) ) has shared an announcement.

Kingdom Holdings Limited has issued a profit warning, indicating a significant financial downturn for the first half of 2025. The company anticipates a net loss ranging from RMB120 million to RMB140 million, contrasting with a net profit in the same period of 2024. This downturn is attributed to a 30% drop in linen yarn prices and the use of more expensive raw materials, leading to a gross loss and an inventory impairment provision of approximately RMB28 million.

