Kingboard Holdings Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Kingboard Holdings ( (HK:0148) ) has provided an update.

Kingboard Holdings Limited has announced its annual general meeting to be held on May 26, 2025, in Hong Kong. The meeting will address various resolutions, including the approval of audited financial statements, declaration of dividends, re-election of directors, and authorization of directors’ remuneration. Additionally, the company seeks approval to allot and issue shares, with specific limitations on the share capital involved.

More about Kingboard Holdings

YTD Price Performance: 9.57%

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $2.84B

For an in-depth examination of 0148 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue