King Stone Energy Group Faces Delay in 2024 Annual Results Amid Ongoing Investigations

The latest update is out from King Stone Energy Group ( (HK:0663) ).

King Stone Energy Group Limited has announced a delay in the publication of its 2024 annual results due to pending issues with previous financial disclosures and ongoing investigations. The company is actively working on resolving these issues, including finalizing an investigation report and improving internal control procedures. Despite these challenges, the company’s business operations remain unaffected, and they are progressing towards resuming trading.

More about King Stone Energy Group

YTD Price Performance: 25.00%

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $15.56M

For detailed information about 0663 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue