King River Resources Updates on Buy-Back Program

King River Resources Limited ( (AU:KRR) ) has shared an announcement.

King River Resources Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. As of July 1, 2025, the company has repurchased a total of 81,926,544 securities, with an additional 1,859,837 securities bought back on the previous day. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about King River Resources Limited

King River Resources Limited operates within the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in the extraction and processing of materials such as gold, vanadium, and other valuable minerals, aiming to enhance its market presence through strategic resource management.

YTD Price Performance: -15.38%

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$12.23M

