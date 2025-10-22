King River Resources Reports Promising Gold Discoveries at Kurundi Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

King River Resources Limited ( (AU:KRR) ) has issued an announcement.

King River Resources Limited has reported promising assay results from its recent drilling activities at the Kurundi Project in the Tennant Creek region. The discovery of new high-grade gold zones and mineralized structures suggests potential for further exploration and development, which could enhance the company’s position in the gold and copper exploration industry.

King River Resources Limited is an exploration company focused on gold and copper projects in the Northern Territory, Australia. The company is actively involved in identifying and developing mineral resources, particularly in areas with significant geological potential for high-grade copper and gold deposits.

YTD Price Performance: 38.46%

Average Trading Volume: 2,106,303

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$26.34M

