King International Investment Faces Further Delays in Annual Results and Trading Suspension

The latest announcement is out from Life Healthcare Group ( (HK:0928) ).

King International Investment Limited has announced a further delay in the publication of its 2025 annual results and the postponement of its board meeting, which has led to a continued suspension of trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The delay is attributed to incomplete audit procedures, including pending confirmations and the need for additional time for deconsolidation. The company aims to publish the audited results by August 8, 2025, and is working closely with auditors to expedite the process. The suspension of trading will remain until the financial information is released, impacting shareholders and potential investors.

More about Life Healthcare Group

King International Investment Limited, formerly known as Life Healthcare Group Limited, is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and operates with limited liability. The company, along with its subsidiaries, is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 928.

Average Trading Volume: 7,593,949

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$173.9M

