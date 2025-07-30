King Fook Holdings Secures Tenancy Agreements for Key Operations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

King Fook Holdings Limited ( (HK:0280) ) has issued an update.

King Fook Holdings Limited has entered into two tenancy agreements and a licence for the continued use of its key retail outlet and headquarters in King Fook Building, Hong Kong. These agreements, which are considered connected transactions, are exempt from shareholder approval due to their compliance with specific listing rules. The agreements, effective from August 2025 to August 2026, involve a monthly rent of $805,900 and additional charges for telephone sets and furniture use. The company views these agreements as necessary for operational continuity amidst uncertain economic conditions, offering flexibility with a one-year term.

More about King Fook Holdings Limited

King Fook Holdings Limited is primarily engaged in the retailing of gold ornaments, jewellery, watches, and gifts, as well as trading bullion and wholesaling diamonds.

Average Trading Volume: 1,342,037

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$400.1M

See more insights into 0280 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue