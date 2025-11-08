Kinetik’s Earnings Call: Strategic Wins Amid Challenges

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Kinetik’s Earnings Call: Strategic Wins Amid Challenges

Kinetik’s Earnings Call: Strategic Wins Amid Challenges

Kinetik ((KNTK)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kinetik’s recent earnings call painted a picture of both strategic progress and notable challenges. The company celebrated achievements like the successful launch of the Kings Landing project and new partnerships, yet also faced hurdles such as project delays, commodity price fluctuations, and production curtailments. Despite acknowledging past errors, Kinetik expressed a strong commitment to enhancing forecasting and cost management.

Kings Landing Project Success

The Kings Landing project has reached full commercial service as of September, adding over 100 million cubic feet per day of processing capacity in New Mexico. This milestone aligns with Kinetik’s original expectations and marks a significant achievement in their strategic goals.

ECCC Pipeline Progress

Kinetik reported substantial construction progress on the ECCC pipeline, which is expected to be operational by the second quarter of 2026. This pipeline will connect the Delaware North to Delaware South systems, enhancing the company’s infrastructure capabilities.

Strategic Partnership with CPV

The company finalized an agreement with Competitive Power Ventures to connect its pipeline network to the 1,350-megawatt CPV Basin Ranch Energy Center in Texas. Notably, this partnership was achieved at no capital cost to Kinetik, highlighting strategic collaboration.

European LNG Pricing Agreement

Kinetik has executed a 5-year LNG pricing agreement with INEOS at Port Arthur LNG, set to begin in early 2027. This deal provides customers with exposure to European TTF index pricing, diversifying Kinetik’s market reach.

Asset Sale Proceeds

The company successfully received over $500 million from the sale of EPIC Crude, which significantly reduced its leverage ratio by a quarter of a ton, strengthening its financial position.

Delayed King’s Landing Start-Up

Despite its eventual success, the King’s Landing project experienced a slower-than-anticipated start-up, which reduced full-year earnings by approximately $20 million.

Commodity Price Volatility

Kinetik faced sustained volatility in commodity prices, leading to a 12% decline from original February assumptions and impacting full-year EBITDA by nearly $30 million.

Production Curtailments

The company reported that approximately 20% of volumes were curtailed in October, affecting full-year earnings by about $20 million.

Decreased EBITDA Guidance

Kinetik revised its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $965 million to $1.005 billion, down from previous expectations, due to several operational challenges.

Midstream Logistics Segment Decline

The Midstream Logistics segment saw a 13% year-over-year decline in adjusted EBITDA, attributed to lower commodity prices and increased operating expenses.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Kinetik has provided updated guidance and outlined strategic initiatives. The company revised its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance, citing challenges such as the delayed start-up of Kings Landing and commodity price volatility. However, it emphasized the full operation of Kings Landing and strategic projects like the ECCC pipeline and LNG agreements, positioning itself for long-term growth in the Permian Basin.

In summary, Kinetik’s earnings call highlighted a balance of strategic achievements and operational challenges. The company’s commitment to improving forecasting and cost control, alongside its strategic initiatives, positions it for future growth despite current hurdles.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement