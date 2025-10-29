Kinetiko Energy Ltd. Announces Digital-First Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kinetiko Energy Ltd. ( (AU:KKO) ) has provided an announcement.

Kinetiko Energy Ltd. has announced the details of its upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 28, 2025, in Perth, WA. The company has opted for digital distribution of the meeting notice, encouraging shareholders to access documents online and submit proxy votes electronically. This move aligns with modern corporate governance practices and reflects Kinetiko’s commitment to sustainability and operational efficiency.

Kinetiko Energy Ltd. operates in the energy sector, focusing on the exploration and development of gas resources. The company is engaged in the production of clean energy solutions, primarily targeting the growing demand for sustainable energy sources.

