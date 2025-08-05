Kinetic Development Group Issues Profit Warning Amid Market Volatility

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kinetic Mines & Energy Ltd. ( (HK:1277) ) has shared an announcement.

Kinetic Development Group Limited has issued a profit warning, indicating that its net profit after tax for the first half of 2025 is expected to decrease by 50% to 55% compared to the same period in 2024. This decline is primarily due to a significant drop in coal prices, leading to an estimated 40% to 45% reduction in profit from its coal mining segment, and losses in other developing business segments. The announcement underscores the impact of market volatility on the company’s operations and highlights challenges faced in its evolving business areas.

More about Kinetic Mines & Energy Ltd.

Kinetic Development Group Limited operates in the energy sector, primarily focusing on coal mining. The company is involved in various business segments, some of which are still in the development phase.

Average Trading Volume: 13,687,225

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$10.71B

