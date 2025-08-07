Kinder Morgan to Attend Citi Natural Resources Conference

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Kinder Morgan ( (KMI) ) has shared an announcement.

On August 6, 2025, Kinder Morgan announced its participation in the Citi 2025 Natural Resources Conference scheduled for August 12-13, 2025. This participation is aimed at discussing the company’s business and affairs, with materials to be made available on their website prior to the event, highlighting its proactive engagement with stakeholders and potential impact on its market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (KMI) stock is a Buy with a $28.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kinder Morgan stock, see the KMI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on KMI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, KMI is a Neutral.

Kinder Morgan’s stock score is driven by a solid financial performance and a positive outlook from the latest earnings call, highlighting strong financial growth and strategic project expansions. However, the technical indicators suggest neutral momentum, and the valuation indicates a balanced market perspective, limiting the overall score. The absence of significant corporate events keeps the focus on core operations and strategic initiatives.

To see Spark’s full report on KMI stock, click here.

More about Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc. operates in the energy infrastructure industry, focusing on the transportation and storage of natural gas, refined petroleum products, crude oil, and carbon dioxide. The company is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America, with a significant presence in the natural resources market.

Average Trading Volume: 14,248,354

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $62.31B

For a thorough assessment of KMI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue