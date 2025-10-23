Kinder Morgan Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance

Kinder Morgan Inc ( (KMI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Kinder Morgan Inc presented to its investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. is a leading energy infrastructure company in North America, specializing in the transportation and storage of natural gas, refined petroleum products, crude oil, and other commodities. The company operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals, providing critical energy services across the continent.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Kinder Morgan announced a stable earnings per share compared to the previous year, with a notable 16% increase in adjusted earnings per share. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2925 per share, marking a 2% increase from the same period in 2024.

Key financial highlights include a net income of $628 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $1,991 million, reflecting a 6% increase from the third quarter of 2024. The company’s natural gas pipelines, products pipelines, and terminals segments all showed improved financial performance, contributing to the overall positive results. Kinder Morgan also reported strong cash flow from operations and a healthy balance sheet with a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 3.9 times.

Strategically, Kinder Morgan is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for natural gas, particularly in the LNG export market. The company has several major projects underway, including expansions and new pipelines, which are expected to enhance its capacity and service offerings in the coming years.

Looking ahead, Kinder Morgan’s management remains optimistic about the company’s prospects, driven by favorable market conditions and regulatory support. The company anticipates continued growth in natural gas demand and is actively pursuing new opportunities to expand its infrastructure and service capabilities.

