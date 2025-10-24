Kinatico Ltd Reports Strong FY25 Growth and Strategic Developments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kinatico Ltd reported significant financial growth in FY25, with a 54% increase in SaaS revenue and a 45% rise in net profit after tax. The company launched a new product, Kinatico Compliance, funded entirely from operating cash flow, reflecting its strategic vision to lead in compliance management solutions. The retirement of long-serving director Oliver Stewart marks a strategic board realignment as the company progresses. The board remains optimistic about future growth and shareholder returns, driven by continued innovation and customer service excellence.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:KYP) stock is a Buy with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on CV Check Ltd stock, see the AU:KYP Stock Forecast page.

Kinatico Ltd operates in the compliance management industry, providing software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions. The company focuses on simplifying compliance processes for its clients, with a recent emphasis on industry-agnostic solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 1,410,282

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$140.4M

