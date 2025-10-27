Kinatico Limited Announces Successful 2025 AGM Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CV Check Ltd ( (AU:KYP) ) has shared an update.

Kinatico Limited announced the successful passage of all resolutions at its 2025 Annual General Meeting. Key resolutions included the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of director Georg Chmiel, and approvals for issuing securities and options under incentive plans. These outcomes reflect strong shareholder support and are likely to impact the company’s strategic initiatives and governance positively.

Kinatico Limited, trading as ASX:KYP, is a leading Australian RegTech company specializing in ‘Know Your People’ solutions. The company focuses on providing regulatory technology services that help organizations manage compliance and risk related to their workforce.

Average Trading Volume: 1,381,973

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$166.4M

