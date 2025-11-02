Kina Securities Partners with NiuPay to Boost Digital Solutions in the South Pacific

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Kina Securities Ltd. ( (AU:KSL) ) is now available.

Kina Securities Limited has announced a strategic investment and partnership with NiuPay Pacific Pty Ltd, acquiring approximately 17% of NiuPay to enhance digital solutions for public sector services in the South Pacific. This partnership aims to leverage both companies’ expertise to improve digital payment and service solutions, reinforcing a relationship that has been ongoing for over five years.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:KSL) stock is a Buy with a A$1.67 price target.

More about Kina Securities Ltd.

Kina Securities Limited operates in the financial services industry, providing banking and financial solutions. The company focuses on enhancing digital payment and service solutions across the South Pacific region.

Average Trading Volume: 203,205

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$358M



