Kikkoman Revises Financial Forecast for Fiscal Year 2026

The latest announcement is out from Kikkoman ( (JP:2801) ).

Kikkoman Corporation has revised its financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, reflecting a slight decrease in expected revenue but an increase in business profit. The revision is attributed to the company’s performance in the first half of the fiscal year and changes in foreign currency exchange rates, which have impacted the financial outlook.

More about Kikkoman

Kikkoman Corporation operates in the food industry, primarily known for its production of soy sauce and other related food products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and focuses on both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 3,104,081

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen1211.8B

