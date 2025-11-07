Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Kikkoman ( (JP:2801) ) is now available.

Kikkoman Corporation’s financial results for the first half of fiscal 2026 show a slight increase in revenue by 0.9% compared to the previous year, while business and operating profits have declined. Despite a decrease in profit attributable to owners of the parent, the company experienced a significant rise in total comprehensive income. The financial position remains strong with a stable ratio of equity attributable to owners of the parent to total assets.

More about Kikkoman

Kikkoman Corporation is a prominent player in the food industry, primarily known for its production of soy sauce and other related condiments. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and focuses on delivering high-quality products to both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 3,104,081

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen1211.8B

