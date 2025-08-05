Kikkoman Reports Decline in Q1 Fiscal 2026 Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kikkoman ( (JP:2801) ) has provided an announcement.

Kikkoman Corporation reported a decline in its financial performance for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, with revenue decreasing by 1.4% and profit before income taxes dropping by 14.6% compared to the same period last year. The company’s total comprehensive income saw a significant decrease of 76.4%, indicating challenges in maintaining its previous growth momentum, which may impact its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

More about Kikkoman

Kikkoman Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily involved in the production of soy sauce and other food products. It operates in the food industry, focusing on delivering quality condiments and seasonings to a global market.

Average Trading Volume: 3,083,827

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen1301.8B

