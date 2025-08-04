Kikkoman Executes Strategic Share Buyback

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Kikkoman ( (JP:2801) ).

Kikkoman Corporation has announced the acquisition of its own shares, executing this under the provisions of the Companies Act of Japan. The acquisition, conducted through market transactions on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, involved purchasing 2,463,200 shares in July 2025, with a total acquisition price of 3,208,124,733 yen. This move is part of a broader strategy to acquire up to 16,000,000 shares by March 2026, representing 1.70% of the outstanding shares. This strategic buyback could potentially enhance shareholder value and strengthen the company’s market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2801) stock is a Hold with a Yen1350.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kikkoman stock, see the JP:2801 Stock Forecast page.

More about Kikkoman

Kikkoman Corporation operates in the food industry, primarily known for its production of soy sauce and other related food products. The company is a significant player in the global market, focusing on expanding its influence and maintaining a strong presence in the food sector.

YTD Price Performance: -23.07%

Average Trading Volume: 3,083,827

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen1301.8B

