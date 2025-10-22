Kier Group Allocates Shares to Key Executives Under Incentive Plans

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kier Group plc ( (GB:KIE) ) has shared an announcement.

Kier Group plc announced the allocation of shares to certain persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs) under its Share Incentive Plan (SIP) and Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP). The transactions, which took place on 17 and 21 October 2025, involved the acquisition of ordinary shares and the allocation of free matching shares. The LTIP vesting reflects the company’s commitment to rewarding its executives based on performance criteria met over a three-year period, potentially strengthening their alignment with shareholder interests and enhancing their stake in the company’s future success.

More about Kier Group plc

Kier Group plc operates in the construction and infrastructure services industry, providing a range of services including building, civil engineering, and infrastructure management. The company focuses on delivering projects across various sectors such as transportation, utilities, and natural resources.

Average Trading Volume: 1,592,532

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £939.8M

