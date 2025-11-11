Kier Group Advances Share Buyback Programme

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Kier Group plc ( (GB:KIE) ).

Kier Group plc announced the purchase of 64,753 of its Ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback programme, which began in January 2025. The company intends to hold these shares in treasury, bringing the total number of shares purchased under the programme to over 8 million. This move is part of Kier’s strategic financial management, potentially impacting shareholder value and market perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:KIE) stock is a Buy with a £258.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kier Group plc stock, see the GB:KIE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:KIE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:KIE is a Outperform.

Kier Group plc’s strong technical momentum and positive earnings call are the most significant factors driving the score. Financial performance is solid, though high leverage remains a concern. Valuation is fair, with a reasonable P/E ratio and attractive dividend yield.

More about Kier Group plc

Kier Group plc is a leading UK infrastructure services, construction, and property group. The company provides specialist design and build capabilities, leveraging the knowledge, skills, and intellectual capital of its people to effectively project manage and integrate all aspects of a project.

Average Trading Volume: 1,467,079

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £880.8M

