Kier Group Advances Share Buyback Programme

Kier Group plc ( (GB:KIE) ) just unveiled an update.

Kier Group plc announced the purchase of 45,019 of its Ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback programme initiated in January 2025. This transaction, executed through Peel Hunt LLP, is part of Kier’s strategy to hold these shares in treasury, impacting the total number of voting rights and shares in issue. The buyback programme reflects Kier’s efforts to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:KIE) stock is a Buy with a £258.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kier Group plc stock, see the GB:KIE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:KIE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:KIE is a Outperform.

Kier Group plc’s strong technical momentum and positive earnings call are the most significant factors driving the score. Financial performance is solid, though high leverage remains a concern. Valuation is fair, with a reasonable P/E ratio and attractive dividend yield.

More about Kier Group plc

Kier Group plc is a leading UK infrastructure services, construction, and property group. The company provides specialist design and build capabilities, leveraging the knowledge, skills, and intellectual capital of its workforce to manage and integrate all aspects of a project.

Average Trading Volume: 1,601,911

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £927M

