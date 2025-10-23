Khoon Group Limited Announces Change in Registered Office and Registrar

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Khoon Group Limited ( (HK:0924) ) just unveiled an update.

Khoon Group Limited announced the resignation of Ocorian Trust (Cayman) Limited as its registered office and registrar and transfer agent services provider, effective from October 22, 2025. The company is actively seeking a suitable replacement to maintain its operations and will keep stakeholders informed of any updates.

More about Khoon Group Limited

Khoon Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with limited liability. It is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock code 924.

Average Trading Volume: 443,428

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$162M

