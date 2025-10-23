Khoon Group Limited Announces Board Composition and Committee Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Khoon Group Limited ( (HK:0924) ) is now available.

Khoon Group Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors and their roles within the company. The board includes Executive Directors Mr. Ang Jui Khoon as Chairman and Mr. Ang Kok Kwang as CEO, alongside Independent Non-Executive Directors Mr. Fok Wai Hung and Mr. So Chi Kai. The announcement also details the members of the Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination Committees, highlighting the leadership roles within these committees.

More about Khoon Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 443,428

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$162M

For detailed information about 0924 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue