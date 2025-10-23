Khoon Group Faces Compliance Challenges Following Director Resignation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Khoon Group Limited ( (HK:0924) ) has shared an announcement.

Khoon Group Limited has announced the resignation of Ms. Leung Wing Chi Kylie from her roles as an independent non-executive director and chairlady of the audit committee, among other positions, effective October 23, 2025. This resignation has led to non-compliance with several Hong Kong Stock Exchange listing rules, including the requirement for a minimum number of independent non-executive directors and gender diversity on the board. The company is actively seeking a replacement to address these compliance issues within three months.

More about Khoon Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 443,428

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$162M

