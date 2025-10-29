Khong Guan Limited Announces Board Resignation and Re-composition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Khong Guan Limited ( (SG:K03) ) just unveiled an update.

Khong Guan Limited, a company incorporated in Singapore, has announced the resignation of Ms. Tan Khiaw Ngoh as an Independent Director, effective October 28, 2025. This resignation also includes her roles in the Audit and Remuneration Committees. The Board has expressed its gratitude for her contributions. Consequently, the Board and its committees have been re-composed, with Mr. Tan Tiong Huat Alex taking over as the Chairman of the Audit Committee and Mr. Hew Moh Yung as the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee.

More about Khong Guan Limited

Average Trading Volume: 2,320

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: S$23.75M

