Khadim India Limited Publishes Financial Results for September 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Khadim India Limited ( (IN:KHADIM) ) has issued an announcement.

Khadim India Limited has announced the publication of its unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. This disclosure, made in compliance with SEBI regulations, was published in prominent newspapers, indicating the company’s commitment to transparency and regulatory adherence, which could impact investor confidence positively.

More about Khadim India Limited

Khadim India Limited operates in the footwear industry, offering a wide range of products including shoes and sandals. The company focuses on providing affordable and quality footwear to a diverse customer base across India.

Average Trading Volume: 4,613

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 4.4B INR

For a thorough assessment of KHADIM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue