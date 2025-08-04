KH Neochem Reports Strong Financial Growth in First Half of 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

KH Neochem Co.,Ltd. ( (JP:4189) ) has provided an announcement.

KH Neochem Co., Ltd. reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for the first half of 2025, with a 5.1% increase in net sales and substantial rises in operating and ordinary income. The company’s strategic focus has resulted in a notable increase in basic earnings per share, reflecting its strong market positioning and operational efficiency. The announcement indicates a positive outlook for stakeholders, with the company maintaining its dividend forecast and showing resilience in its financial health.

More about KH Neochem Co.,Ltd.

KH Neochem Co., Ltd. operates in the chemical industry, focusing on the production and sale of chemical products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is recognized for its contributions to the chemical sector.

Average Trading Volume: 152,235

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen105.1B

For an in-depth examination of 4189 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue