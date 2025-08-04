KH Neochem Announces Share Buyback Progress

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

KH Neochem Co.,Ltd. ( (JP:4189) ) has issued an announcement.

KH Neochem Co., Ltd. announced the acquisition of 186,200 of its own shares at a cost of 500,697,300 yen through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This acquisition is part of a larger plan authorized by the Board of Directors to buy back up to 2,500,000 shares, aiming to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure.

More about KH Neochem Co.,Ltd.

KH Neochem Co., Ltd. operates in the chemical industry, focusing on the production of specialty chemicals and performance materials. The company is known for its innovative solutions in the chemical sector, catering to various market needs.

Average Trading Volume: 152,235

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen105.1B

For an in-depth examination of 4189 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue