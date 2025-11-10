Keyware Solutions Inc. Reports Strong Q2 Financial Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Keyware Solutions Inc. ( (JP:3799) ) has provided an update.

Keyware Solutions Inc. reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. The company saw an 8.2% increase in sales and a remarkable 534.8% rise in operating income compared to the same period last year. This growth reflects the company’s strategic initiatives and market positioning, which have positively impacted its operations and stakeholder confidence. Despite the exclusion of a subsidiary, Keyware Service Inc., the company maintains a strong financial position with a stable ownership equity ratio.

More about Keyware Solutions Inc.

Keyware Solutions Inc. operates in the technology industry, focusing on providing software solutions and IT services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its innovative products that cater to a diverse range of market needs.

Average Trading Volume: 33,056

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen8.95B

