Keyne Ltd. Reports Strong Financial Turnaround in 2024

Keyne Ltd. ( (HK:0009) ) has provided an announcement.

Keyne Ltd. reported its annual results for the year ended December 31, 2024, showing a significant turnaround from the previous year. The company achieved a profit of HK$614,529,000 compared to a loss of HK$1,422,368,000 in 2023, driven by gains from deconsolidation of subsidiaries and reduced impairment losses, despite a decrease in revenue.

Keyne Ltd. is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. The company operates in an unspecified industry, offering products or services that are not detailed in the announcement.

